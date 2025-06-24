Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug And Cat Noir Manga Announces Return

Ladybug and Cat Noir are flying high these days, with Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug And Cat Noir in its sixth season with far more material to come. The superhero series has a new anime series on the way with plenty of spin-offs also on the way, proving how big the animated show has become. To no one’s surprise, the series did warrant its own manga which is finally preparing to make a comeback. It’s been some time since this manga hit the stands and there’re more than a few reasons as to why Miraculous fans might want to give this series a shot.

The 40th chapter of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir’s manga made a comeback earlier this month on June 18th, marking the first time that a new chapter has been released in three years. First arriving in 2021, Created by author Koma Warita, the manga does follow the events of the television show but does make some changes when it comes to the events that transpire for both Cat Noir and Ladybug throughout. Considering how big the franchise has become in recent years, it makes sense that Miraculous would bring back its manga to capitalize on the superheroes overtaking the world.

The Miraculous Anime Universe

Later this year, Miraculous as a franchise will be getting a little bit bigger with its first anime, Miraculous: Tokyo Stellar Force. While this new story will premiere with a one-shot, it will expand in 2027 with a full series that will inject mechs into the storyline and venture into wild new territory. As mentioned earlier, it doesn’t appear as though the current manga will reflect on the upcoming anime though we wouldn’t be surprised if Stellar Force does eventually receive a manga to call its own.

Andy Yeatman, current CEO of Miraculous Corp. USA, had the following to say regarding this anime expansion, “With ‘Stellar Force,’ we’re expanding the ‘Miraculous’ universe in bold and exciting directions, with a completely new team, setting and mythology, while staying true to the values that made ‘Miraculous’ a global phenomenon. Kids around the world will see themselves reflected in these diverse, relatable heroes navigating friendship, identity and teamwork amidst epic cosmic stakes. With its blend of action and comedy and unforgettable characters, ‘Stellar Force’ is a fresh take on what it means to be a hero and perfectly positioned to become an instant classic.”

Miraculous: Ladybug And Cat Noir is in its sixth season but the creators are hoping for far more in the future. In the past, Miraculous Corps has stated that they would be happy with ten seasons for the crime fighting duo, and considering how popular the series is, ten seasons certainly seems like it would be within the realm of possibility.

