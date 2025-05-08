A New Miraculous Series is Releasing Sooner Than You Think

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has been a juggernaut in the animation games for years since it first debuted in 2015. Following two young superheroes as they either butt heads or team up to fight against evil, the series has garnered six seasons and a variety of projects that follow the lives of Marinette and Adrien. While the animated series has never shied away from interjecting humor into the vigilantes’ adventures, a new spin-off is looking to take things up a notch thanks to a new television show that might be arriving sooner than you might expect.

Miraculous Chibi first premiered as a YouTube series in 2018, creating much smaller and cuter iterations of Cat Noir and Ladybug. Initially arriving with seven episodes, the spin-off is looking to get quite a few more when it arrives later this year, 2025. Described as a “2-D Animated” non-verbal comedy series, Miraculous Corp is touting that the spin-off will include fifty-two three-minute episodes. If you want to check out the original series on YouTube, you can watch the first episode below and visit the official channel that first kicked off this new take on the crime fighters.

The Chibis Are Coming

If you want to learn more about this pint-sized series, here’s how the Miraculous franchise describes it, “Miraculous Chibi is a 1’30 speechless comedy mini-series produced in 2D and inspired by the worldwide phenomenon CG TV series: Miraculous, Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. When our heroes aren’t on a mission, Cat Noir jumps at every opportunity to try and make Ladybug fall in love with him. But what he doesn’t know is that she only has eyes for the handsome Adrien! Will he still manage to seduce Ladybug with his plans, each more unpromising and funnier than the other?”

Bad News For Miraculous

While this new spin-off series will hit the airwaves later this year and Miraculous’ sixth season is currently airing, this doesn’t mean everything is sunny in the world of Ladybug and Cat Noir. The original feature-length film for the franchise landed in 2023 but fans will be waiting some time for its sequel. as reports arrived earlier this year that the second movie would arrive in 2028.

Luckily, the franchise isn’t looking to come to an end any time soon. Series creator Jeremy Zag stated last year in an interview that he was hoping to see Miraculous run for at least ten seasons, meaning that Cat Noir and Ladybug will still potentially be patrolling the streets for years to come. Also, with so many heroes and villains introduced in the franchise, it is entirely possible to see new spin-offs and side stories released in the future to make good use of the franchise’s popularity.

