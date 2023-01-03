Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Is Leaving Netflix

It seems like a first is coming for Netflix, and fans of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir will be the ones to suffer. After all, the streaming home has hosted the hit French series for years, but all of that is about to change. Several major seasons of the show are about to exit Netflix, and it seems Miraculous will be taking them to Disney+ shortly after.

According to a recent statement, Miraculous will removes seasons one through three from Netflix in the United States. The removal will go down on February 1st, so fans do have time to binge the show if they need to. This exit will mark the first time Miraculous has left the service since 2017, and at this time, there is no word on how long seasons four through five will stay on at Netflix.

Of course, fans who have kept up with Miraculous will have seen this coming. Disney has its own license for the series, after all. The franchise has aired on various Disney networks, and the company doubled down on its Miraculous commitment ahead of season six's debut. So as more Miraculous comes out, you can expect Disney to distribute the projects stateside.

As for the show itself, it seems Miraculous grows bigger by the day. Created in September 2015, the CG superhero series has five seasons under its thumb, and there is more to come. With a few movies in the work, the teams at Zagtoon and Toei Animation are staying busy. And once those projects are ready to go live globally, Disney may be the one who picks them up rather than Netflix.

