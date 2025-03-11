Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir’s Next Movie Has Bad News For Fans

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir has created an animated empire since the series first debuted in 2015. Following the story of two young superheroes who couldn’t be more different from one another in their approaches. Currently holding six seasons of television under its belt, the franchise also has another feature-length film on the way, following the success of its first movie that hit theaters in 2023. Unfortunately, the confirmed sequel has some bad news for fans hoping to see Cat Noir and Ladybug return to the silver screen sooner rather than later thanks to an unexpected update.

The Abrin Expo has been a major expo in Brazil, bringing together exhibitors related to toys and general merchandise targeted at a younger audience. At this year’s Abrin 2025, a banner was revealed for the upcoming Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir sequel film that confirmed the movie has been delayed to 2028. Originally, the highly anticipated sequel was slated to arrive in 2026 but was later pushed back to 2027 at a previous licensing convention. While no specific reason was given for why the second silver screen outing for the costumed heroes was given, it seems that Miraculous fans are going to have to wait for three years to once again dive into this world in theaters.

Miraculous Corps.

Miraculous Continues Nevertheless

Luckily, while fans wait for the next Miraculous movie to arrive, the sixth season of the television series is still underway. The series might air initially in France, but it does eventually make its way to North America thanks to the Disney Channel and Disney XD. Introducing quite a few new characters to Adrien and Marinette’s ever-growing world, Disney had a breakdown of what is on the way for the mismatched duo.

“Marinette and Adrien have never been so close but they’re still keeping secrets from each other. Meanwhile, Ladybug and Cat Noir must face a mysterious and elusive new enemy out to steal their Miraculous and cause chaos in Paris. Along with their classmates and a newly formed superhero team, our heroes are about to experience a school year full of emotions and revelations.”

Miraculous: Season Six And Beyond

In a recent interview, head of content partnerships and distribution at Miraculous Corp., Maria Doolan, discussed how the sixth season released at the perfect time to honor the franchise’s ten year anniversary, “The launch of season six coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Miraculous brand and promises an exciting new chapter in the franchise. This season features characters who have grown and evolved with refreshed visuals that capture their development, and a bold new storyline weaves together themes of courage and self-belief that continue to resonate with fans of all ages.”

Luckily, the series is far from finished despite the recent movie delay. As the sixth season continues, series creator Jeremy Zag confirmed that the Miraculous franchise will at least run ten seasons and perhaps even more down the line.

