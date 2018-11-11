Giveaway: Win Tickets To See ‘Mirai’ In Theaters

Are you in need for a date night excursion? Or just want to check out one of anime’s latest critical darlings? Well, thanks to the team at GKIDS, ComicBook is giving away a pair of free tickets to see Mirai and entering has never been easily.

As you will see below, you can enter the limited-time giveaway through GKIDS’ widget or through the link here. Mirai is slated to appear in U.S. theaters starting this month as its first screening goes live on November 29. Two additional screenings will follow on December 5 and 8 with subtitles and dubbed audio respectively.

For those curious about the limited theatrical run, you can check out more details about Mirai‘s rise through GKIDS. And, if you want to know more about the film, you can check out the official synopsis for the project below!

“From acclaimed director Mamoru Hosoda (Summer Wars, Wolf Children) and Japan’s Studio Chizu comes Mirai, a daringly original story of love passed down through generations. When four-year-old Kun meets his new baby sister, his world is turned upside down. Named Mirai (meaning “future”), the baby quickly wins the hearts of Kun’s entire family. As his mother returns to work, and his father struggles to run the household, Kun becomes increasingly jealous of baby Mirai… until one day he storms off into the garden, where he encounters strange guests from the past and future – including his sister Mirai, as a teenager. Together, Kun and teenage Mirai go on a journey through time and space, uncovering their family’s incredible story. But why did Mirai come from the future?

An official selection at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, and the epic capstone of director Mamoru Hosoda’s career, Mirai is a sumptuous, magical, and emotionally soaring adventure about the ties that bring families together and make us who we are.”

