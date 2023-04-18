Take a Shot With Anime's Latest Whiskey Collaboration

Need a drink? Well, if you are a fan of alcohol, it seems the anime industry is interested in sparing you a shot. After all, a new report from Japan has confirmed a special whiskey is about to hit shelves, and it will go live with an unexpected anime at its side.

And what might the anime be? Well, it is none other than Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid. The popular series is teaming up with Bar Lemon Heart to create a special whiskey that will leave fans asking for another round.

According to Bar Lemon Heart, this collaboration resulted in the creation of AMAHAGAN World Blend. Japan's Nagahama Distillery oversaw the whiskey's creation, and each bottle will feature an original piece of art from Miss Kobayashi's creator.

"Miss Kobayashi starts living together with Tohru, a dragon she saved amid a drunken stupor. She is gradually surrounded by a group of unique friends who adore her, and this becomes a part of their everyday life. With this image in mind, wine barrels, sherry casks, peat, and grain were combined together with various other elements to create a lively, fun, yet unified taste," the drink's description reads. So if that sounds tasty to you, bottoms up!

Currently, the special anime whiskey is on sale for a little more than $70 USD in select stores overseas. The 700 ml bottle features a 47% ABV which is respectable. This alcohol content is par for the course with a bottle this size. Of course, whiskey can be a lot stronger depending on your price range and preference. Some American liquors can be up to 90% AVB while Scotch Whiskey often taps out around 75% ABV.

And of course, this is not the first time an anime-inspired alcohol to hit the market in recent years. Devilman Crybaby inspired its own liquor line. Attack on Titan, Ghost in the Shell, Yuru Camp, and tons more have also joined in the trend. And now, this new whiskey is bringing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid into the mix. Just, remember one important thing. Drink responsibly, alright?

What do you think about anime's latest entry into the liquor industry? Would you care to take a shot of this special whiskey? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.