Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Season 2 Release Window Reportedly Revealed

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid surprised fans last year when it announced that a second season was on the way, but news of the new season's production has been kept under wraps until recently. Announced in February 2019, there has not been much revealed for the new season. This unfortunately makes sense as studio behind the first season, Kyoto Animation, also suffered the tragic arson of its 1st Studio building last Summer and this had impacted many of their ongoing projects. But now that Kyoto Animation is one year out from the arson, and fully heading into new projects, it seems we'll be getting new information on this series soon too.

According to a new report from Ryokutya837, a notable early reporter of many anime listings and project announcements before they are officially revealed, Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Season 2 will have a release window of 2021 and will once again be produced by Kyoto Animation. Naturally, it's healthy to take this report with a grain of salt until it has been officially confirmed but we might not have to wait too long for it.

The official Twitter account for the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid anime tweeted for the first time since 2019, and teased that "something awesome" would be coming in just a few days. Now that we are already fully aware of the second season following its confirmation last year, perhaps this is to confirm a release window (or even date)? This announcement might also have our first visual for the new episodes as well. As this is one of the most anticipated second season returns of the last few years, fans should definitely want to keep an eye out to see what's to come next from Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid! What do you think?

