Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Reveals Anime Crossover With a Legendary Series

With Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s premiere almost here in both Japan and internationally, a wild and exciting crossover has been revealed with none other than the legendary hit mystery series, Detective Conan. No one could have anticipated such a collaboration, but it works brilliantly given the small overlap in structure and action in both movies.

The official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the Detective Conan movie just revealed a key visual that recreated the poster for the upcoming Mission: Impossible movie of Tom Cruise’s wounded face, with Kogoro Mouri similarly bruised and in a grey tone. Mission: Impossible recently did a similar collaboration with the ultra-popular Spy x Family when its previous film was released in 2023 alongside Spy x Family Code: White. It seems the franchise’s strategy of crossover promotions with other popular action anime movies is working well, and this one is even more exciting and a match made in heaven.

Detective Conan’s New Movie Destroys Records

Collaborating with Detective Conan was a great choice not just because of the similarities but also how incredibly successful its recent instalment to its collection of 28 films, Meitantei Konan Sekigan no Furasshubakku – Detective Conan One-eyed Flashback. The movie premiered on April 18th, 2025, and has so far accumulated $76M and has been the first-ranked movie at the Japanese box office for 4 weeks straight, making it the 36th highest-grossing film in the country. Amazingly, this movie still doesn’t match two other movies from the franchise in success.

In the Yatsugatake mountains of Nagano, Detective Yamato Kansuke pursues a suspect but gets trapped in an avalanche after being shot in the eye. Believed to be deceased, he makes a comeback ten months later when an incident takes place at Nobeyama Observatory. While he and Uehara Yui look into the case, the facility’s antenna activates, causing his injured eye to throb with a foreboding sensation. At the same time, Kogoro receives a call from “Wani,” a former colleague who is looking into the same avalanche event. When Conan follows Kogoro to meet him, a barrage of gunfire breaks out. A snowbound mystery unravels—shadowed by past commitments and the memories of a damaged eye.

Mission: Impossible’s Final Film Will Be a Banger

What might be Tom Cruise’s final stint as Ethan Hunt has been screened, and the eighth movie in the franchise has the potential to be something great. There is much hype surrounding the movie as it seeks to tie in the plot points and settle them in an exciting 3-hour-long climax. With only 10 days left until the movie is made available for fans to watch in the United States, this new Detective Conan collaboration will remind fans that the box office can in fact share two legendary, action-packed franchises this spring.