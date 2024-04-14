Mission: Yozakura Family Opening, Ending Released

Mission: Yozakura Family is now in the midst of its anime debut as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and has debuted its first set of opening and ending theme sequences with the newest episode! Hitsuji Gondaira's Mission: Yozakura Family is the latest of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump franchises to make the jump from the magazine to screens, and is likely going to be one of the series fans keep an eye on through the rest of the jam packed Spring 2024 anime season. The first episode already took fans by surprise, and it's only getting started.

Mission: Yozakura Family's premiere caught fans by surprise by how quickly it moved forward its central romance between Taiyo and Mutsumi, but it came and went without its opening and ending. That has changed with the newest episode, however, as the opening theme is titled "Unmei-chan" as performed by Ikimonogakari, and you can check out the creditless version in the video above. The ending theme for the series is titled "Fam!," as performed by Chico, and you can find it in the video below.

Where to Watch Mission: Yozakura Family

Mission: Yozakura Family is now airing its episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. Running for 27 episodes in total, Mirai Minato will be directing and overseeing the scripts for Silver Link. Mizuki Takahashi is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director, Koji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki are composing the music, and the main voice cast includes Reiji Kawashima as Taiyo Asano, Kaede Hondo as Mutsumi Yozakura, Katsuyuki Konishi as Kyoichiro Yozakura, Akari Kito as Futaba Yozakura, Kazayuki Okitsu as Shinzo Yozakura, Aoi Yuki as Shion Yozakura, Yumi Uchiyama as Nanao Yozakura, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Kengo Yozakura and Goliath.

Mission: Yozakura Family is now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories), and they tease what to expect from the anime as such, "A family far from ordinary?! High schooler Taiyo Asano, the 'Ultimate Introvert', lost his family in a tragic accident. The only one he could speak to is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura who harbors a wild secret as the heir to a spy lineage. Her brother, Kyoichiro, a skilled spy, targets Taiyo. To save themselves, Taiyo agrees to marry Mutsumi and join the Yozakura family, embarking on an unprecedented mission!"

How do you like the opening and ending for the Mission: Yozakura Family anime?