‘Mob Psycho 100’ Will Make A Major Announcement Soon

When it ones to the artist One, fans may know the creator best for his series One Punch Man, but that is not all he does. Back in April 2012, One released the first issue of Mob Psycho 100, and the series has since become a popular one amongst fans. So, anime fans may want to brace themselves.

After all, Mob Psycho 100 will be making a major announcement in just a few days.

Over on Twitter, a fan detailed a list of announcements made by Bones Inc. at its panel during Machiasobi. The studio gave a few updates on its original series, but fans only had ears for Mob Psycho 100 once its was mentioned.

Mob Psycho 100’s 15th volume is getting released on October 19 and the cover will feature some sort of “new information”. — リボレクさん (@liborek3) October 9, 2017

This is not the first time fans have gotten an update about Mob Psycho 100, but it is the first time a date has been associated with a possible anime renewal. Back in August, Bones teased fans that a second season of the show would be coming out. The company held a screening for several of its films, and director Masahiro Ando and producer Masahiko Minami made an appearance. It was there the pair said a “new Mob Psycho 100 project is moving forward.”

No details about the anime have been released until now. With a new volume of Mob Psycho 100 on its way, fans feel confident that a second season will be announced by Bones. One Punch Man has a second season on the way as of right now as it was made official recently that J.C. Staff would take over the series from Madhouse.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.