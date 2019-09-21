Mob Psycho 100 Creator Bids Spin-off Manga Farewell with Reigen Sketch

Propelled off the success of One-Punch Man, the famous manga artist dubbed ONE decided to branch out with another property that followed the story of a young psychic exorcist, and his idiosyncratic cast of supporting characters, named Mob in the aptly titled Mob Psycho 100. Looking to expand the universe even further, ONE had started a manga spin-off series that followed Mob’s older confidant who normally placed him into some of these dangerous situations named Reigin. The story itself titled “Reigen ~Reikyuuchi Max 131 no Otoko~, or Reigen ~The Man with Max 131 Spirit Power~” followed the powerless exorcist in his day to day life but is now coming to a close!

ONE posted a fond farewell to the spin-off story on his Official Twitter Account, sharing with fans a special sketch of the main characters of this series, right before the final chapter of the Reigin led tale came to a close:

Whether or not this series will garner an anime adaptation is anyone’s guess, but its clear that Reigin will be making more appearances in the Mob Psycho 100 franchise as time moves forward. Though the second season of the anime may have come to a close, the characters will be revisited in an upcoming OVA, with the tongue twisting title of “Mob Psycho 100 II: The First Spirits and Such Company Trip ~A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul~”, where the characters will attempt to find some rest and relaxation in a winter wonderland style setting, though of course, like any other anime, things will surely not go as planned.

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow (with an English dub). They describe the second season as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.