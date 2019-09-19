Mob Psycho 100 Getting Epic Crunchyroll Loves Fashion Collection

Are you ready for even more Mob Psycho 100 goodness? For fans who fell in love with the supernatural series, it seems Crunchyroll is here to help out with some sweet merchandise. It turns the brand will be debuting a fashion collection based on the franchise, and Crunchyroll Loves will become something which fans all over love.

According to Crunchyroll, it will be working with its in-house streetwear label to create some exclusive Mob Psycho 100 hoodies. The collection will feature five main items which includes two hoodies, one fanny pack, a pix-brim, and an acrylic keychain.

“The colors for this collection were chosen by the Crunchyroll community! Crunchyroll’s head of commerce, Kristin Parcell, spoke to fans directly on the ground at events and the most requested color set was pastel yellow and blue. This newest line is a direct response to fan requests and an evolution of the brand’s first “Mob Psycho 100” collab,” the company confirmed in a recent statement.

This is the latest of several collaborations which Crunchyroll Love has done. In the past, Junji Ito, DARLING in the FRANXX, and Re:ZERO have all gotten fashion lines from the company. You can check out more about this project here at the official Crunchyroll Store.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.