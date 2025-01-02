Mob Psycho 100 Unleashes Fragrance Line in Strangest (or Best?) Promo Yet

Anime merchandise can range from your typical offerings like attire, video games, and physical home video releases, but often, franchises will take the opportunity to dive into some truly bizarre territory. In the past, Mobile Suit: Gundam had its own lingerie line, Evangelion released its own line of shaving kits, and Attack on Titan unveiled hair removal products. In a shocking new move, Mob and company has returned thanks to a new line of fragrances that are attempting to somehow capture the essence of Mob Psycho 100 into new perfume. While Mob’s story might be over, its legacy is still remaining in the anime universe in some wild ways.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you need a refresher, or an introduction, to Mob Psycho 100, the story follows a psychic powerhouse teenager who is simultaneously battling weird threats while attempting to survive high school life. Ironically, the series doesn’t go in the way that many anime fans expected as Mob finds friendship in exercise clubs and routinely spends just as much time contemplating life as hammering psychic opponents. Mob Psycho 100 ended its story in December 2022, giving the anime and its protagonist the perfect finale. While a sequel might never be on the horizon, it’s apparent that Mob remains a beloved figure in the anime world years after his story’s end.

Studio BONES

[RELATED: Mob Psycho 100 Creator Revisits Mob in New Sketch]

Smell Like Mob

If you’re looking to pick up this strange anime merchandise, you’re in luck. The website, Dreaming Princess, has them available to buy right now and has fragrances base on Mob, Reigen, Dimples, Kageyama, and Hanazawa. Each fragrance costs around $30 USD so really think about how badly you want to smell like one of ONE’s creations. You can check out the new anime fragrance line by clicking here.

ONE & Studio BONES

A Mob-Less Future

As mentioned earlier in this article, Mob isn’t planning to be a part of any new manga and/or anime projects in the future, but Mob Psycho 100’s creator is still hard at work. To this day, ONE is continuing to create new chapters of One-Punch Man as Saitama is also preparing to make his comeback to the anime world this year with the television series’ third season.

When it comes to the studio that brought Mob to life, Studio BONES, the production house has quite a few projects in the horizon. BONES has not only confirmed that My Hero Academia’s eighth and final season is landing this year, but this spring will see the release of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the long-awaited anime adaptation of the shonen spin-off. On top of the UA Academy universe, the studio is also working on an entirely new anime adaptation for the series Gachiakuta. Even without Mob, all parties involved in his story are staying busy.

Want to see what other wild anime merchandise arrives in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest Mob Psycho 100 updates and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.