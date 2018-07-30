‘Mob Psycho 100’ Shares New Season 2 Key Visual

Mob Psycho 100 did nothing but impress when it first released, so it’s no mystery why fans are so excited about the next season of the series, Mob Psycho 100 II.

Mob Psycho 100 II is coolly going to release a new visual update for the second season every month until its release in January 2019, so fans will definitely want to keep their eyes peeled for the next few months. At least it will make the wait easier to bear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the latest visual for the season:

The “Mob Psycho 100 II” anime website has unveiled another new visual. A new update will occur every month until its broadcast begins in January 2019 https://t.co/pma2x7x3jc pic.twitter.com/hRRudrGm3g — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) July 30, 2018

Although there are no other major details revealed for the second season as of yet, the series has confirmed that the staff from the first season will be returning with Yuzuru Tachikawa as director, Hiroshi Seko overseeing series composition, and Yoshimichi Kameda again acting as character designer as well.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016. The series has also inspired a stage play in Japan that actually stars Mob’s voice actor from the anime series, Setsuo Ito, as the lead.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.

The currently running live-action Mob Psycho 100 series is directed by Koichi Sakamoto while Reiko Yoshida and Kei Kunii are handling the scripts for the series. The series also premiered on Netflix Japan January 12, and stars Kazuki Namioka as Reigen, Tatsuomi Hamada as Mob, Yuki Yoda as Tsubomi, and Akio Ohtsuka as Dimple. It’s currently available to stream on Netflix in the United States, as well.