‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Reveals New Key Visual

A new key visual for the upcoming second season of the anime Mob Psycho 100 has been released, and it’s a particularly odd one.

You can check out the new key visual below, and even more are available on the official series website:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the key visual is specifically focused on… mushroom hunting? It’s a little unclear. Reigen, the con man psychic that mentors main character Mob, is the main focus, and he’s holding several mushrooms as well as a net. Why Reigen needs a nut for mushrooms is a little confusing, but it’s possible that he’s hunting something else that is attracted to or eats mushrooms. Mob is shown in the bottom right of the visual, seemingly concerned that the mushroom he’s holding is poison.

The new season of Mob Psycho 100 is set to begin airing on January 7, 2019. Additionally, Crunchyroll and Fathom Events will bring the debut episode of Season Two to theaters on Saturday, January 5th. This isn’t the first time the episode will be screen in the United States, however, as it made an appearance at Anime NYC.

Originally created by ONE, the webcomic artist best known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock, but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.

