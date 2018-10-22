‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Announces World Premiere

If you can’t take the wait for more Mob Psycho 100, you better price some flights to New York City. After all, the anime has confirmed the location of its season two world premiere, and it will be going down in the Big Apple soon enough.

Not long ago, Anime NYC took to Twitter to announce the special event. The weekend-long convention will debut the premiere of Mob Psycho 100 season two this November with some special guests in tow.

As it turns out, Setsuo Ito will attend the convention to introduce the awaited release. The Japanese actor is the voice of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama, so fans will get to hear him in-person at signings and panels.

For those wanting to check out the world premiere, it will take place on November 17. You can check out the convention’s planned events for Mob Psycho 100 below:

MOB PSYCHO 100: Psycho Helmet Gathering in NYC

The Psycho Helmet gathering is happening in New York! Mob Psycho 100 II is just around the corner but before you dive back into the world of spirits and such, let’s take a look back at the first season with our special guest from Japan… the Japanese voice of Mob – Setsuo Ito! Be the first to catch new information on the second season, too, including special announcements. Are you coming to the gathering? That’s the right decision! – Friday, Nov 16 – 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM – Panel Room 1

MOB PSYCHO 100 II: World Premiere Screening

Are you ready for a brand-new episode of Mob Psycho 100!? Come and join us for the world premiere screening of Mob Psycho 100 II with a guest from Japan… the Japanese voice of Mob – Setsuo Ito! Claim your free giveaways, watch exclusive comment videos from cast and creators, and don’t miss your chance to win super special prizes!!! – Saturday, Nov 17 – 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM – Panel Room 1

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers.

However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Fans were quickly drawn to Mob’s drive to better himself through his own power, rather than rely on his untrustworthy gift, while the world itself starting coming down on him. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.