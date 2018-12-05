‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Premiere To Screen In U.S. Theaters

If you are ready to channel your inner esper, then the team at Crunchyroll is ready to make your dreams come true. After all, Mob Psycho 100 is closing in on its season two premiere, and the streaming service will bring that debut episode to U.S. theaters.

Earlier today, Crunchyroll confirmed it is working with Fathom Events for the special Mob Psycho 100 event. The two will screen the first episode of season two before airing the anime’s recent OVA Mob Psycho 100 REIGEN: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to reports, the screening will be held at the beginning of next year. The back-to-back screenings will take place on Saturday, January 5 at 12:55 p.m. local time. As it stands, 500 theaters in the U.S. will participate in the exclusive screening, and Crunchyroll subscribers can get tickets for the event now. Public pre-sales will open up to fans on Friday.

Of course, this is not the first time the season two premiere will be screened. In fact, Mob Psycho 100 season two aired its first episode early at Anime NYC last month. The event screened the debut episode for some lucky fans, and Japan is slated to launch the new season on January 7. Crunchyroll has confirmed it will simulcast the second season in real-time with Japan, so fans will be able to keep up with their favorite middle-school physic as he explores his growing esper abilities.

So, will you be checking out this long-awaited episode in theaters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.