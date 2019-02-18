‘Mob Psycho 100’ Trolls, Offers Spiritual Advice With Viral Website

It’s dangerous to play with the occult, but there is something about Mob Psycho 100 that makes it less scary. After all, Reigen is the kind of guy you think can solve all your issues, and it seems the spiritual guru has decided to ease all your supernatural worries.

After all, a brand-new website has launched called Spirits and Such, and it offers fans all the advice Reigen could ever dish out.

Recently, the website went live in honor of the company Reigen run in Mob Psycho 100. The sleezy business man operates the supernatural agency with Mob on his team as they consult hauntings and more. Now, Crunchyroll is here to promote Mob Psycho 100 season two with a website on all things spirits, and it taps into the heart of Reigen himself.

“Have you ever seen Reigen talk?? He’s an incredible guy, he’s really working hard for everyone, so we figured we should too! Spirits and Such was created so people could have easy access to the GREATEST PSYCHIC OF THE 21ST CENTURY—you never know when you’ll need spiritual guidance,” Andrea Ramirez, a title marketer at Crunchyroll told Kotaku in a recent interview.

As it turns out, Ramirez continued playing her role as Reigen’s latest fictional intern and praised the power Reigen (and sometimes Mob) show on the job.

“Reigen has no need to ask questions, he can see anything and everything! The kind of power he possesses is unimaginable,” she stressed. “Mob’s a quiet person, but I think he would ask how much we’re getting paid to do this.”

You can check out the website for yourself here and bask in all its Geocities glory. The HTML-loving website will be a treat for an anime lover and who knows? Reigen’s advice might just help you with some spooky drama down the line.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.