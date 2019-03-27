‘Gundam’ 40th Anniversary Uniqlo T-Shirt Collection Goes On Sale

It has been 40 years since Gundam came onto the scene, and fans are embracing the franchise more than ever before. With its anniversary around the corner, the mecha series is ready to celebrate, and Uniqlo is helping the anime out with some sweet shirts.

So, you might not be able to pilot an actual Gundam, but you will be able to wear your favorite rig on your shirt.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Uniqlo’s website, you can see a whole array of Gundam shirts for sale. The collection was made to honor the franchise’s 40th anniversary this April, and Uniqlo has the following to say about the collaboration:

“‘MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM’ celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2019. It continues to excite children and adults from around the world with its story, mobile suits, and unique characters. This is a UT collection that makes you look back on its history and memories.”

A total of 12 shirts were made for the collection and all feature graphics inspired by the series. You can check out the full collection in the video above. As it stands, Uniqlo is labeling these shirts as unisex, and they have a price tag of $14.90 USD before shipping and tax.

With the Gundam franchise poised to celebrate a big birthday this year, fans have plenty to look forward to with the mecha series. Not only did a brand-new Gundam film hit up Japan, but the franchise has other projects in the work. For one, Hollywood is preparing to embark on its own live-action take on the mecha series; Legendary Entertainment has secured the rights to make a feature film based on the sci-fi title, and writer Brian K. Vaughn has been hired to pen the script.

So, will you be buying any of these Gundam t-shirts? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!