This Cardboard Gundam Mecha Took Two Years To Build

When it comes to cosplay, fans will go to whatever lengths it takes to make their favorite series look good. Yes, there are plenty of casual cosplays out there, but others will spend months working on their looks. And in the case of these fans, they spent more than a year working on a mecha suit which will never be worn.

As reported by Kotaku, a group of students in Japan are going viral for a recent share. The high school students posted a photo of their latest project. In preparation for their school’s annual cultural arts festival, a group of kids decided to make their own Gundam statue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The suit, which can be seen below, replicated the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam. According to Twitter user Tosshii, it took roughly two years to put the whole outfit together.

The suit is made entirely out of cardboard which the students painted and distressed. From its antennae to its joints, this Gundam suit is eerily accurate to what fans saw in the anime, and their jaws will drop once they see its backside.

After all, these fans did not mess around with their look. The suit’s back is impressively detailed to a point where Sunrise and Bandai Namco would be wowed.

Sadly, this statue doesn’t seem like it will ever be used as a cosplay, but others have tried their hand at such a project. Last month, one kid went viral online after his teacher posted his handmade Gundam costume. The boy came to class on Halloween dressed as a Unicorn Gundam, so the task can be done with a bit of patience and lots of DIY glue.

Would you put this kind of effort into a Gundam cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.