Gundam Creator Yoshiyuki Tomino Wants More Sex in Stories

Fans of the Gundam series know its creator isn’t shy to speak his mind. Yoshiyuki Tomino is an open book on most things, and he has been rather chatty as of late. With the series ready to put out a new film next film, Tomino has been on the frontline promoting Gundam, and one of his recent interviews got fans curious about whether a X-rated movie would join the series soon.

As reported by Anime News Network, Tomino did an interview in Japan for Weekly Playboy. It was there the artist got real about his views on current anime, and he said the anime scene should be a bit more sexy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Tomino, the creator says the upcoming Gundam: Reconguista G movie will be like the anime he grew up watch. There will be lots of action and over-the-top explosions for every mecha fan to enjoy. The word is out on how realistic these battles might be, but Tomino thinks it is more accurate than films like Your Name.

Speaking about works from director Makoto Shinkai, Tomino said the stories are great if not on the chaste side.

“I see them as my rivals. From my generation’s perspective, you don’t have to go out of your way to make an anime that feels like an introspective novel,” the creator said.

Continuing, Tomino went on to describe Shinkai’s stories as ones “about a boy and a girl who are always stretching out their hands towards each other. “However, “the boy’s hand never reaches the girl’s crotch.”

“Why do they never go any further? I want him to make a story where they aren’t just satisfied with no physicality. Well, Shinkai is still a young director, so I suppose he can make films like that,” Tomino finished.

While there is no sign Gundam‘s next movie will have any NSFW romances, this comment has fans wondering whether the sci-fi series will get there. Gundam has been on the frontier of anime trends time and again. If the franchise wants to get frisky, it sounds like Tomino would be okay with such a shift so long as it made sense for the couple involved.

Do you think it is time for Gundam to grow up in this regard? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.