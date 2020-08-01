Gundam Girl Cosplay Unleashes The Power of Strike Freedom

Mobile Suit Gundam has introduced the world of anime fans to countless mech suits across the numerous universes that they've introduced over the years, with one of the strongest arriving with the series of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed in the war machine known as Strike Freedom! Though 2020 originally had far more plans for the world of Gundam before the coronavirus pandemic had thrown a serious wrench into a number of them, fans are still diving into the world of war that is based around mech suits blasting and soaring across the cosmos.

2020 was set to be the year that Gundam would participate in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, with the "G Satellite" being launched into outer space and sending messages to the world beneath it. Aside from the satellite, the franchise is still finding ways to enter into the real world, with the "Walking Gundam" still set to take its first steps later this year in Japan. The "Walking Gundam", for those who might not be familiar, is a life sized mech suit that will have the actual ability to walk across the plains, though don't expect it to be able to fly through the sky and pull off some of the trademark moves of the weapons of war!

Instagram Cosplayer TheGirlWithAGreatSmile shared this insanely impressive cosplay that shows off the artist's take on the Freedom Strike Gundam that made a big splash in the anime series of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, exploring a brand new world of intergalactic war:

