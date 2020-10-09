Mobile Suit Gundam Shares Key Visual For New Iron Blooded Orphans Story

✖

The story of the "Iron-Blooded Orphans" is one of the most popular anime series within the franchise of Mobile Suit Gundam, and the characters of the series will be returning in an upcoming mobile game for both IOS and Android that will dive back into this unique world of teenage pilots attempting to carve out their place in the stars. With the Gundam franchise having run for around forty years, telling us a number of different stories in the mech suit universe, a return to this story which will take place between the two seasons of the anime will definitely get some attention among Gundam fans.

The Game Producer Yasunori Fujiwara for the upcoming mobile game, Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans G, had this to say about the key visual released for the game:

"We created this as a teaser illustration for the game, focusing on the new Urds Hunt hero Wistario and the TV anime version heroes Crescent Moon and Olga. This background is illustrated based on the 3D model of the game and is produced together with the taste of the character illustration, so I hope you can pay attention to that part as well."

If you have yet to catch this chapter in the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, you can currently it on Netflix, Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll to name a few, and here is a brief official description for the series:

"Over three hundred years have passed since the Calamity War, the great conflict between Earth and its outer space colonies. Now Earth is ruled over by four economic blocs, and the military organization Gjallarhorn is responsible for keeping the peace. Mars, on the other hand, depends heavily on Earth's economy. Horrified by the appalling living conditions that Mars' inhabitants have to bear, Kudelia Aina Bernstein, a young aristocrat from the Chryse Autonomous Region, gets involved in the Red Planet's independence movement.

She hires the services of a local company, Chryse Guard Security (CGS), to escort her on the journey to Earth to negotiate economic conditions with the earthly bloc that controls the region. The Third Army Division—consisting of Mikazuki Augus, Orga Itsuka, and many other child soldiers—are chosen to protect her."

