Gundam Reveals Upcoming “High Mobility” Model

With over 500 million Gundam plastic models sold over the course of Mobile Suit: Gundam‘s forty years of history, what’s so great about these figurines is the variety of the different mech suits that are available for purchase. Aside from simply pulling mech suit ideas from the anime series and the video games, the plastic models also manage to produce re-creations of suits that were created in the Mobile Suit: Gundam franchise. Now, a “strapped for war” Gundam will be released next year that reproduces the Gundam Astraea from the Mobile Suit Gundam OOP series.

Twitter User FabrizioGunjap shared the details about the upcoming Gundam model, promising fans to add an amazing weapon laden mech suit to their figurine collection that first appeared in the novel series Mobile Suit Gundam OOP, a prequel to the 00 series:

P-Bandai METAL BUILD GUNDAM ASTRAEA HIGH MANEUVER TEST PACK: This is awesome! Full Images, infohttps://t.co/sbfr8XcnHM pic.twitter.com/htOzydK7LK — Gunjap (@FabrizioGunjap) November 9, 2019

The Gundam franchise has had a number of different novelizations, acting as side stories and sometimes, as sequels to the main storylines that have already taken place in a number of Mobile Suit: Gundam anime. Mobile Suit Gundam OOP was originally released in 2007, releasing a number of novels that concluded its initial run in 2009.

Though not being released as part of the fortieth anniversary of the Gundam franchise, we would imagine this plastic model, which retails for around $150 USD and releases in April 2020, would be a welcome addition to any Gundam fanatic’s collection.

What do you think of the Gundam Astraea? How many Gundam plastic models do you have in your collection?

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.