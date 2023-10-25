You Can Own Official Gundam Underwear Now

Mobile Suit Gundam remains the mech anime franchise to beat, with Japan clearly continuing to see some serious love for the many iterations of the mechs. The franchise first began in the 1970s with the arrival of Amuro, Char, and the war featuring the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon. To harken back to these older days, the Gundam franchise is giving fans the opportunity to pick up underwear ripped straight from the series and it is definitely not what you think.

One of Gundam's biggest strengths as a franchise has been its ability to morph over time, presenting the traditional mechs in new universes with new characters in the pilot's seat. This year, we witnessed Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury finish its latest season, with the story of Suletta Mercury quickly becoming one of the most popular entries of the franchise to date. While Amuro won't be making a return in the near future, fans did have the opportunity to see the classic protagonist given a new lease on life thanks to the recent Gundam film, Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island. The latest movie re-created a "lost episode" of the original anime series, giving Amuro and several big cast members a modern coat of paint.

Wear Gundam Underwear to Save The Universe

These pairs of underwear don't have mechs printed on them but are rather complete recreations of the underwear that Amuro rocked in the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. The briefs are available for pre-order thanks to Premium Bandai, with the pair retailing for around $25 USD. While Gundam has received its own lingerie line in the past, these briefs will let cosplayers look like Amuro in a rather unique way.

(Photo: Premium Bandai)

Even with the future of Suletta Mercury unclear, as Bandai Filmworks has yet to confirm if The Witch From Mercury will return for a new season, Gundam is continuing to produce a number of new projects for its future. On top of the many anime films and series that are in the works, Netflix is continuing to work on a live-action adaptation of the series for a new movie. Following the success of One Piece, the streaming service has earned good will from fans when it comes to adapting anime properties to live-action.

What is the strangest Gundam merchandise you've ever seen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of mechs.

Via Gundam.Info