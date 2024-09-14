Monogatari/Steins Gate Crossover Revealed With Anime Trailer

Anime crossovers are nothing new in the medium, as universes have collided in some unexpected ways in the past. Anime fans have seen the Straw Hat Pirates fight the Z-Fighters, Hello Kitty take on a Gundam, and the Gentleman Thief of Lupin The 3rd take on the premiere detective of Case Closed. For a new unexpected event, the major players of Steins;Gate are set to enter the world of Off And Monster. While not receiving a full anime series, a new trailer has been created to see how these two casts interact before the arrival of this upcoming anime event.

A major reason as to why this crossover is taking place is thanks to Steins;Gate celebrating its fifteenth anniversary. First beginning as a visual novel series, the mind-bending time travel epic would go on to receive its own anime adaptation and has remained a stalwart part of the anime scene ever since. Alongside this new crossover, the franchise had previously announced that a fifteenth-anniversary event titled "Steins; Gate One World" would take place on October 27th in Japan. As a part of the celebration, the franchise has cast members Mamoru Miyano (Rintaro), Kana Hanazawa (Mayuri), Tomokazu Seki (Itaru), Asami Imai (Kurisu), Saori Goto (Moeka), Yu Kobayashi (Luka) and Haruko Momoi (Rumiho) set to take part.

An Anime Crossover For The Ages

This meeting of the Steins;Gate and Monogatari universes won't warrant a full anime series from what has been confirmed so far. Instead, the collaboration is both a part of the former's fifteenth anniversary along with the latter's recent anime arrival, Monogatari: Off And Monster. The crossover will be featured at the Animax Cafe+ in Japan in October while a pop-up shop will arrive that will allow anime fans to purchase unique merchandise for this meeting of worlds. Both series have promised to reveal more details on this crossover in the coming days.

Where To Start Steins; Gate and Monogatari?

Luckily, both anime series are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll if you are looking to catch up, or refresh yourself, on these anime worlds focusing on science and the supernatural. Steins;Gate's original anime series along with Steins;Gate 0 are both available to stream, highlighting two very different aspects of the science-based anime. At present, the series that first started as a visual novel hasn't confirmed if a new anime series is in the works.

Monogatari on the other hand current is in the middle of its latest anime series, Monogatari: Off And Monster, which is being simulcast on Crunchyroll. The franchise up to its latest season is available to watch on the streaming service, but the light novel has continued releasing new chapters to this day. The anime's future past Off And Monster hasn't been confirmed though Studio Shaft certainly has its fair share of material to work with if it is looking to continue the animated adventures of this supernatural landscape.

Anime Cafes In The United States

For years, anime cafes have been a prominent part of Japanese culture but for the most part, North America hasn't seen nearly as many. Luckily, things are starting to shift in this regard as Las Vegas recently opened its own official One Piece Cafe, recreating some of the Straw Hats' favorite dishes for anime fans. Unfortunately, this anime crossover between Steins;Gate and Monogatari hasn't been confirmed for the West though as the medium becomes more popular, more events like this may cross the ocean for North American anime fans.

Want to stay updated on all the anime crossovers that are in the works? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the all the latest on the anime world.