K-pop Stars Monsta X to Guest Star on Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears

It looks like K-pop is ready to conquer another section of North America, and that would be Cartoon Network. Thanks to a new announcement, fans have learned one of South Korea’s biggest acts is coming to television soon, and it will see the popular group Monsta X get real animated.

No, really. Like animated for real. The boys of Monsta X are coming to We Bare Bears, and a clip has gone live from their special.

Earlier today, Billboard broke the news that We Bare Bears will release an episode this month guest starring Monsta X. You can read the episode’s boggling synopsis below:

“Panda (voiced by Bobby Moynihan) is a huge Monsta X fan and he is in for the surprise of a lifetime thanks to his thoughtful Bear Bros. In “Panda’s Birthday,” Grizz (voiced by Eric Edelstein) and Ice Bear (voiced by Demetri Martin) mastermind a creative scheme to help Panda meet his favorite K-pop band on his birthday.”

Above, a short clip has been released of the new episode, and it features some impressive acting from Monsta X. It all begins with Panda trying to get into the hotel where Monsta X is staying, but Ice Bear is a step ahead.

When the members of Monsta X get to their suite, they do so dancing to their hit single “Hero” from 2015. The track is one of the first which launched the K-pop act to fame, and We Bare Bears perfectly animates the track’s iconic choreography.

As the clip continues, fans get to hear each member of Monsta X share some lines once Ice Bear makes his presence in the hotel suite known. It turns out the band is more than happy to chill with the polar bear, and poor Panda finds his plans to sneak in dashed when Wonho shuts a window on him.

“We are absolutely thrilled and honored to be in an episode of We Bare Bears. It’s one of the most beloved animated series in the world,” Monsta X member I.M. said about the band’s performance in a recent statement. “We put in a lot of effort into this collaboration and hope our fans, as well as We Bare Bears fans, can truly enjoy it.”

If you want to watch this special episode, it will go live on Monday, May 27 at 7:30 pm ET on Cartoon Network. Early viewings will be hosted on the network’s mobile app as soon as May 24 while regions outside of the U.S. will debut the We Bare Bears episode later this year.

So, will you be tuning into this episode?