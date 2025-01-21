Monster Hunter Wilds Fans Could Get a Free Copy With Webtoon’s New Collab

Monster Hunter has had a killer past several years, from cinching the top two spots among Capcom’s best-selling games of all time (World, Rise) to stirring up the hype for its latest upcoming title, Monster Hunter Wilds. The action role-playing game franchise is now among Capcom’s most consistent heavy-hitters, and as the fans help fuel its success, Capcom has partnered with Webtoon to have the fans bring its universe to life. The webcomic platform thus kicked off the WEBTOON | CAPCOM Monster Hunter Wilds Webcomic Contest, with 12 lucky winners given a shot at a free digital copy of the upcoming game.

The contest was announced on January 17th, and is set to run with submissions taken until February 19th at 11:59 PM ET, and the event is for users 18 years or older in the United States only. Creative users are welcome to take their best shot by submitting a webcomic with a minimum of four panels, to a maximum of five full chapters/episodes. The platform provides its instructions and submissions portal, along with a set of prompts for players to use, with these available prizes:

Grand Prize Winners (3): Monster Hunter Wilds merchandise kit, Yian Kut Ku Plush, and a digital code for Monster Hunter: Wilds, launching on February 28th.

Monster Hunter Wilds merchandise kit, Yian Kut Ku Plush, and a digital code for Monster Hunter: Wilds, launching on February 28th. Runner Up Winners (9): Yian Kut Ku Plush and a digital code for Monster Hunter: Wilds, launching on February 28th.

12 winners will be selected on the basis of creativity, quality, and originality, with AI art being strictly prohibited.

To give contestants a clearer indicator of what to expect, Webtoon has published in its instructions a set of prompts based on different perspectives within the Monster Hunter universe. There’s the Hunter’s First Hunt prompt, to which any former newbie can relate, where any possibility can arise, from the thrill of the pursuit to a Hunter first realizing the weapon they chose is wildly unwieldy, to any other misadventures. This option is by far the most flexible thanks to the option for the creators being given a near-infinite pool of user-created characters as a basis.

For those seeking something more structured, the Day in the Life of a Monster prompt allows creators to tell their Monster Hunter Wilds webtoon from the point of view of its many strange and exciting creatures. More self-explanatory, this option can free up creators to create their ultimate Rathalos fan-fiction. Finally, the Your team: Palico, Gemma, and Alma prompt allows you to focus specifically on the franchise’s iconic cat creatures along with Gemma and Alma. For those unfamiliar, Gemma and Alma represent two integral resources for Monster Hunter Wilds players, the former being your weapon and armor smith, and the latter handling monster hunt requests, general quests, and more.

As reported by GamesRadar+ at Summer Game Fest 2024, the fan response to glimpses of the game’s characters, particularly Gemma, has proven how powerful thirst is as a viral marketing tactic, even if unintentional. That being said, per the Webtoon x Capcom contest guidelines, fans will need to be respectful of the platform’s aim to engage with general audiences. But with the opportunity to create up to five full episodes of Webtoon content using these Monster Hunter Wilds characters, one will be free to tell a mind-boggling array of stories to hype themselves and others up for February.

Monster Hunter Wilds is set for release on February 28th, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, with the Webtoon x Monster Hunter Wilds contest running until February 19th, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.

