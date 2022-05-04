The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Star Reportedly Looked at for MonsterVerse Role

✖

Godzilla and his Titans from Legendary's MonsterVerse are set to return in a giant television series from Apple TV+, and it seems that the return of this world of kaiju might have found its star. Hot off becoming US Agent for Disney+'s Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russel might be the star of this upcoming MonsterVerse project, and someone else from the Russel family might be joining them when the giant monsters make a return to the small screen.

What's more surprising about these rumors that hint at Wyatt Russel being chosen for a role in the MonsterVerse is that the same rumors from outlet Illuminerdi are also beginning to swirl that Wyatt's father, legendary actor Kurt Russell, is also being targeted for the cast. Of course, this would hardly be the first time that Kurt Russell has faced down monsters with his role as McReady in John Carpenter's The Thing remains legendary to this day. With the MonsterVerse television series also reportedly running under the title of Monarch, it will be interesting to see if the Russel family will in fact play a role or if someone else will be leading the charge in the war against the kaiju.

While this Apple TV+ series might be the next big chapter for Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, that doesn't mean that Godzilla, Kong, and his friends will be exiting the silver screen permanently, with reports also hitting the net that a new movie was currently in the works that would continue the story of the Titans. While a title has yet to be confirmed for this potential box office, a rumored title of "Son of Kong" has hinted at the idea that a new generation of giant monsters might be arriving to the Earth following the titanic tussle between the king of the lizards and the ruler of Skull Island. The director of Godzilla Vs. Kong, Adam Wingard, has also been rumored to return to the MonsterVerse.

In Japan, the future of Godzilla is up in the air, as no new film productions have been revealed following the last entry following the king of the monsters in the East, Shin Godzilla, though the Shin Universe might be building up for a crossover that would certainly give the battle between Kong and Godzilla a run for its money.

Via Illuminerdi