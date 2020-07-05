Anime Fans Rank the Most-Anticipated Shows of Summer 2020

When it comes to anime, fans never fail to pick out which series are must-watch ones. The medium has more than enough genres to keep the fandom happy, and new shows go live every few months. That is why there is so much hype surrounding the summer season this year, and fans have gone so far as to rank their top picks for the cour.

Recently, NTT Docomo did a poll amongst fans to learn what anime they are most excited about. The brand, which is the top mobile phone operator in Japan, got a flood of answers from fans. And as you can imagine, they had plenty of shows to promote!

The survey was held from the end of June to the start of July. More than 100,000 votes were tallied for a total of 36 shows. You can find some of the picks below with the top ten anime appearing in the slides below:

20. Cinderella Nine Re:fine

19. Baki: Great Chinese Challenge

18. The Titan's Bride

17. Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation

16. Japn Sinks 2020

15. Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time

14. APPARE-RANMAN

13. Monster Girl Doctor

12. Super HxEros

11. Millionaire Detective Balance - Unlimited

Which anime is on your must-watch list for this summer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT - Crunchyroll