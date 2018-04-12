Move Over Dragon Ball Z, A Yu-Gi-Oh Cafe Is Coming

Yu-Gi-Oh! fans, you better get your passports ready. If you’ve been needing an excuse to go traveling abroad, then Tower Records Japan has just give you the perfect reason to take some PTO. Tower Records has announced they’re teaming up with the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise to open some special, temporary pop-up cafes in Shibuya and Osaka to celebrate the release of Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions.

Starting in January, the Tower Records Cafes in Shibuya and Osaka will be transformed into Yu-Gi-Oh! restaurants. Each locale will host menus and sell exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh merchandise while they are in operation, so fans will certainly want to get their tickets to the cafes when they go on sale. Tickets must be bought in advanced and can be done so starting December 10.

Currently, there are no menu entries available for fans to scope out, but Tower Records Japan has teased fans over merchandise. The locations will be selling tea cups and saucers imprinted with Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s iconic Blue-Eyes White Dragon. Commemorative t-shirts, satchels, and more will also be on sale at the cafes.

Of course, fans traveling to Japan for these cafes will want to see Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions before they go abroad. U.S. fans will be able to watch the highly anticipated film in January once it gets released stateside. Fans in Japan have already gotten to see the film as it made its debut there in April.

If you want to read a synopsis of the movie, then you can read it below:

“In Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions, the stakes have never been higher; the rivalries never as fierce; the risks never so great. One wrong move—one card short—and it’s game over for good. A decade in the making, “Yu-Gi-Oh! THE DARK SIDE OF DIMENSIONS” features new designs and an all-new story from the original creator of the global phenomenon, Kazuki Takahashi. His masterful tale features anime’s most beloved characters in their long-awaited return: Yugi Muto, Seto Kaiba and their faithful friends Joey Wheeler, Tristan Taylor, Téa Gardner and Bakura. It’s the most highly anticipated re-YU-nion ever!”

If you are not familiar with the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, then you will have a bit of material to read up on if you’d like to see this movie. The franchise was born by Kazuki Takahashi in 1996 when Weekly Shonen Jump began publishing the Yu-Gi-Oh! manga. The popular story was then adapted into two popular anime series by Toei Animation in 1998 and Studio Gallop in 2000. The story follows a young boy named Yugi Moto who solves an ancient puzzle which awakens an alter-ego within him. The mysterious host begins to take over Yugi’s body when he and his comrades are threatened, and the Yami Yugi uses his strategic skills to best enemies at the Duel Monsters card game.

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions hits theaters in the US on January 27, 2017!

