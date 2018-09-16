‘Avengers’ Anime Gives Ms. Marvel One Adorable Makeover

These days, there’s plenty of attention surrounding the Ms. Marvel name. Not only is the heroine’s former holder about to suit up for Captain Marvel, but Kamala Khan is living her best life as Ms. Marvel. And, over in Japan, the latter just got one cute anime makeover.

Oh, and it’s official this time. Just so you know!

For those unaware, Japan’s Disney branch is working on an Avengers anime, and it brought out Kamala in one of its latest episodes. The D-Life show, which is called Marvel Future Avengers, felt it was time to highlight Ms. Marvel for one very good reason. After all, AIM is a hard organization to crack, and there is no one better to clobber its clowns than Kamala.

As you can see below, stills from the episode “Find the Evil Organization AIM” have hit the web, and they show off Kamala in full otaku style. Heroes like Captain America can also been seen, but it is Ms. Marvel who is stealing hearts. In one of the stills, Kamala is seen in full costume, and her anime makeover makes the girl cuter than ever before.

A second still of the girl has also been shared, and it sees Kamala in his civilian life. The girl is seen in a purple turtleneck under a yellow sundress. The heroine doesn’t look too happy as she keeps her eyes down, so it could be that AIM is a much bigger problem for the Marvel Future Avengers team than expected.

For those unaware of this anime, don’t be surprised. Marvel Future Avengers is exclusive to D-Life in Japan, and Disney has yet to license it for subtitles abroad. The anime is done by Madhouse, and it features an eclectic cast of heroes like Iron Man, Wasp, Hulk, and more. After debuting in July 2017, the anime is currently moving through its second season, and it has brought in new faces such as the Inhumans.

So, would you like to check out this show for yourself? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!