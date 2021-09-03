Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Drops New Trailer

✖

The genre of isekai has been gaining an insane amount of steam over recent years, with the likes of Sword Art Online, Log Horizon, The Rising of the Shield Hero, Overlord, and many other series that will normally follow a protagonist from the modern world who finds themselves transported into a magical world. Now, one of the most prominent examples of the genre is set to return with Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation releasing a brand new trailer for the upcoming part of its series which will arrive this October.

Mushoku Tense: Jobless Reincarnation's Official Twitter Account shared the new trailer for Part 2 of the Isekai series that follows a thirty-four-year-old protagonist who could never quite get his act together but is now placed into a world where it is survival of the fittest:

Studio Bird will be returning to the series for this new arc of Rudeus Greyrat, earning its place as one of the biggest Isekai series around in a sea of examples of the genre.

The official description for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, according to Crunchyroll, reads as such:

"The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he's still a total pervert."

Are you hyped for the return of Jobless Reincarnation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Isekai.