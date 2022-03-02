Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Hypes OVA with New Promo

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is finished, but that doesn’t mean season one has left fans in the dust. The fandom is still scouring the show for hidden gems as they await word on season two. Clearly, their interest was for the best as a report confirmed season one was holding back a special unaired episode. And now, we’ve been given a trailer for the treat ahead of its debut.

Thanks to Mushoku Tensei’s website in Japan, fans can now get a look at the unaired episode. The promo below showcases what fans can expect from the episode, and it sounds like some new friends will appear alongside some familiar faces. And of course, Rudeus will be leading the charge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/animetv_jp/status/1498948464872501249?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

For those curious about this special, it is set to debut in Japan on March 16th. It will be released in the fourth Blu-ray for Mushoku Tensei season one, so you can bet sales will skyrocket for this release. However, the home video bundling does make it difficult to anticipate when Mushoku Tensei will bring its unaired episode stateside. No formal plans have been made to stream this special, so fans outside of Japan will have to wait on this bonus feature.

READ MORE: Mushoku Tensei’s Never-Before-Seen Episode Shares First Stills | Mushoku Tensei Cosplay Brings New Fan Favorite Elinalise to Life

Of course, the Mushoku Tensei fandom is good at waiting by now. The gang is still waiting on word about season two, after all. Studio Bind has not confirmed whether the anime will continue beyond season one, but fans are optimistic regardless. Mushoku Tensei was regarded as one of the best anime of 2021, so netizens are willing to bet a season two announcement is just around the corner.

What do you make of this new promo? Will you be checking out this unaired episode of Mushoku Tensei? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.