Mushoku Tensei’s Never-Before-Seen Episode Shares First Stills

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation may not have been on must-watch list when it debuted, but a lot has changed for the series since then. The isekai has amassed a loyal fanbase that is eager for more content, and you can’t blame them for dreaming. Their pleas have pushed a never-before-seen episode to the surface, and Mushoku Tensei just gave us all a first look at the special.

The update went live online thanks to Mushoku Tensei‘s official Twitter handle. It was there fans were given four stills from the unaired episode. You can take in the key art below!

https://twitter.com/mushokutensei_A/status/1493152874146123777?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see, these stills come from an extra episode that season one never ended up showing. It was decided last year that this special would be added to the Blu-ray release of Mushoku Tensei. However, the team at Studio Bind did confirm the unseen episode will stream early in Japan on March 6th before the Blu-ray launches ten days later.

If you are not caught up with Mushoku Tensei, you can find all of season one streaming on Funimation and Hulu. You can read up on the isekai title’s synopsis here for more details: “When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated as an infant, Rudy will use newfound courage, friends, and magical abilities to embark on an epic adventure!”

What do you think about this first look at Mushoku Tensei‘s special? Will you be check out this never-before-seen episode? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.