My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 8 Preview Released: Watch

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 is nearing its final few episodes with Adult Swim this Summer, and now an early preview has been released for what to expect from Episode 8! The second half of the new season has kicked things into high gear as while Clark was feeling isolated from Lois and everyone else around him, he reached out to his cousin to find someone who could understand him. Unfortunately, this didn’t work out as expected as Clark found himself within the clutches of a dangerous new villain that wants to take control of his body by any means necessary.

The last time we had seen Clark in My Adventures with Superman Season 2, he was defeated by Brainiac and knocked out cold. While the latest episode of the season saw how Lois and Jimmy went out to space in order to save him, the next episode is promising to head back to Clark as Brainiac is messing with his mind. That’s the case with the early preview for My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 8 as Brainiac is manipulating Clark’s memories in order to weaken him and take his body. Check it out below:

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 8

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 8 is titled “The Death of Clark Kent” and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “Lois and Jimmy confront Kara and make a plan to rescue Clark. Meanwhile, Brainiac delves into Superman’s mind to figure out what makes him tick…and how to tear him apart!” My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 8 will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, July 6th at midnight EST. If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2’s available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can also be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut.

Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming My Adventures with Superman Season 2 episodes as such, “In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark’s alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.”

My Adventures with Superman Season 3 is now in the works for a future release with Adult Swim and Max.