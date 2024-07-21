My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Marathon Announced

My Adventures with Superman has officially brought Season 2 to an end, and Adult Swim is celebrating the newest season of the animated series with a special new marathon coming soon! My Adventures with Superman initially was announced as an anime-influenced take on DC Comics’ most famous superhero, and was originally confirmed to run for 20 episodes. The first season of the series was such a hit that anticipating for the second season was through the roof, and now with the second season ended, My Adventures with Superman has thankfully already confirmed that Season 3 of the series is already in the works.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 has officially come to an end with the release of its final episode this past Saturday on Toonami, and now the episode is available to stream on Max together with the rest of the second season. But if fans want a fun way to check out the entire season in one go, Adult Swim has announced that the Saturday, July 27th broadcast of Toonami will actually feature a marathon of My Adventures with Superman Season 2 beginning at midnight.

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman

My Adventures with Superman has announced that Season 3 is now in production, but has yet to reveal a potential release window or date for the new episodes as of the time of this publication. But along with the new marathon, you can actually catch up with each episode of the series aired thus far with Max. The first two seasons of My Adventures with Superman are now available for streaming, so it’s the perfect time to check it out and see what fans have been so hyped about for all this time. The second season moved some things forward for all of the characters involved, and tees up even bigger heroes, villains, and more coming in the future of the series.

Adult Swim teases what went down in My Adventures with Superman Season 2 on a whole as such, “In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark’s alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before.”