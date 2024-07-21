My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Finale Recap With Spoilers

My Adventures with Superman has finally reached its grand finale as Season 2 has come to an end with its final episode! My Adventures with Superman kicked off this season with Clark Kent at his lowest yet. After everything that happened with him in the first season, he had been feeling alone and isolated from the rest of humanity. Making matters worse is that his relationship with Lois was going poorly, and Jimmy seemed to be avoiding him. As the season continued, Clark starting taking one loss after another as he reached out for comfort only to be knocked down again.

This all came to a head when Brainiac took control of Clark’s body by using his weaknesses against him, and put him through more mental turmoil. This all seemed to turn around heading into the finale, however, as Lois was able to help free Clark from the Black Mercy and his cousin Kara finally figured out that Brainiac was the cause of all of this trouble. But then Clark and Kara were left defeated by Brainiac heading into the finale, and everyone needed to work together to make it all work out in the end. Here’s everything important that went down in the My Adventures with Superman Season 2 finale, “My Adventures with Supergirl.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superman and Supergirl team up in My Adventures with Superman Season 2

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Episode 10 Recap (Spoilers)

After Kara and Clark are blasted by the Brainiac controlled Metallos, Brainiac is ready to purge the Earth. Hank Crenshaw and the Air Force begin attacking Brainiac together with the military, but Brainiac’s ship easily takes them all down. Lex can’t shut down the Metallos, but Waller refuses to give up. Jimmy, Lois, and Steve are trying to escape, and are soon saved by Dr. Irons who says the “others are on it” when it comes to getting help to Superman. It’s soon revealed to be Livewire, Heatwave, and the rest of the crew along with General Lane, who saves Waller from a Metallo.

Working together, the plan is for the others to clear away the Metallos while Clark and Kara make their way into Brainiac’s ship and pull him from the mainframe to shut it all down. Because Livewire and the others are using Kryptonian tech, they are also susceptible to the Kryptonite weaknesses also, however. But Clark and Kara do they make their way into Brainiac’s throne room but the villain is far from worried about defeat as he boasts that it was all a part of his plan.

He then uses an override to knock out Kara, and begins explaining that the Kryptonian Empire actually set out to decommission him. He was built as a tool for war, but with their plans to sign a ceasefire they were going to get rid of him. It’s here he enacted a plan to activate Krypton’s greatest weapon to destroy the planet. It was Brainiac that destroyed Krypton, but Jor-El figured out the plan and saved Clark before the planet was destroyed. But with the override, Brainiac now fully controls Kara’s body and now Clark must fight her.

Seeing the two start fighting, Lois and Jimmy head off to help them somehow. Clark refuses to fight while Kara is unleashing her full power on him. With this, Brainiac then sends the full force of his ship out to destroy Superman. As Clark cries over the fact that he’s struggling to save someone in his family, he begins to think back to a better moment in his childhood, flying over the Kent farm. This helps to calm him down, and Clark begins to fight anew with a resolve to somehow save Kara.

Clark then dodges all of Brainiac’s weapons (making them destroy one another) and crashes down to Earth while holding Kara. Still refusing to fight, Clark instead hugs Kara as she cries while Brainiac tries to further brainwash her. Lois and Jimmy hug her as well, and the three of them try to break Kara free from his brainwashing. Breaking free, Kara rushes up to Brainiac’s ship and begins pushing it out of the atmosphere. With Clark’s help, the two of them push the ship all the way out into space.

They attempt to hurl it into the sun, but before they can, Brainiac fuses the ship with Kryptonite. After this loss to Kara and Clark, Brainiac resigns himself to die by blasting them into the sun with a Kryptonite infused laser. Kara pushes Clark out of the way, and takes the blast head on before falling into the sun. Clark heads in after her (because they’re family of course) but the two can’t escape from its gravitational pull. That is, until, their bodies start to glow with a golden light.

Kara reveals that the sun is their power because they’re Kryptonian, and the two begin to fly out. Covering in red and blue electric energies, the two of them destroy Brainiac’s ship. Brainiac then launches himself at Kara for one final attack, and cuts beneath her eye with a Kryptonian blade. She then destroys Brainiac’s body and holds onto a core from the inside of it. The core itself turns off, and Kara begins to pass out as she hears the cheers of the people of Earth.

A few days after, Kara wakes up at the Kent farm and Ma and Pa Kent are happy to finally meet her. Clark and Kara enjoy a game of catch as the credits begin to roll. Clark, Lois, and Jimmy give a report at the Daily Planet about how Superman and Kara worked together to save the planet and it’s revealed how things are moving on. Amanda Waller is now a fugitive, and Wade is now working together with Lex at a new, much larger Lexcorp. Meeting back on the Daily Planet rooftop, Lois and Clark finally have a conversation.

Lois reveals she turned down Vicki’s job offer despite Clark’s offer to fly there and back. But she wants to make her career happen at the Daily Planet together with the man she loves. Sharing a kiss, Jimmy and Kara soon arrive as all four of them prepare to face an uncertain future together.

My Adventures with Superman’s first two seasons are now streaming with Max, and Season 3 has been announced to be in the works.