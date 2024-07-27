My Adventures With Superman Reveals First Look at Superboy

My Adventures With Superman’s second season recently came to an end on Adult Swim, setting up some big new status quos for its characters. Clark Kent is now sporting a new costume, his cousin Kara has taken up the mantle of Supergirl, he got back together with Lois Lane, and the Man of Steel is on top of the world as a result. On the darker side of the equation, Lex Luthor has officially started Lex Corp and is sure to have plans for Metropolis. At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, My Adventures With Superman has revealed a first look at its Superboy for the upcoming third season.

From the panel at San Diego Comic-Con, My Adventures With Superman’s Superboy looks strikingly similar to the earliest takes on Connor Kent, the Superboy who first emerged directly following the “Death of Superman” storyline. Rather than simply being a direct clone of Kal-El, this young Kryptonian shared the DNA of both Superman and Lex Luthor, making him having to struggle with his light and dark sides. On top of having many powers similar to his “father”, Connor also has tactical telekinesis that adds a new layer to the Boy of Steel’s power set.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adult Swim’s Boy of Steel

While My Adventures With Superman hasn’t confirmed if season three will cover the “Death of Superman” arc, a good deal of the players are already on the board. In season two, John Henry Irons took up the mantle of Steel, Hank Henshaw, aka the future Cyborg Superman, was introduced, and the Eradicator was mentioned by the villainous Braniac. Should Doomsday indeed appear in the upcoming third season, Clark is going to have a serious problem on his hands and then some.

https://x.com/ToonamiSquad/status/1817250321791615052

At present, Adult Swim has yet to reveal when we can expect the third season of My Adventures With Superman to arrive. Luckily, the upcoming season is already in production, so DC fans might not be waiting that long to see this new take on Connor Kent. Since the series has made some major changes to the Superman lore, it will be interesting to see how different this Superboy is from the past iterations we’ve seen.

Want to stay updated on Adult Swim’s take on the Man of Steel? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the animated take on the Last Son of Krypton.