My Deer Friend Nokotan Creator Did Not See Its Popularity Coming

The anime medium is one that revels in its bizarre stories that continue to permeate light novels, manga, and anime series to this day. Stories such as Reborn As A Vending Machine, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Dandadan, and Odd Taxi are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to franchises that might not work in any other medium. One upcoming anime series is so strange that event the creator is shocked to see how successful it has become as My Deer Friend Nokotan takes the world by storm.

My Deer Friend Nokotan first hit the scene as a manga in 2019 from creator Oshioshio, telling the mind-bending story of a girl who meets a deer who looks far more human than deer. The upcoming anime adaptation is slated to begin on July 7th and has a major anime studio who is bringing the story to life. Wit Studio will be helming the project, following its major work on the likes of Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, Ranking of Kings, and Vinland Saga to name a few. Since Wit is working on the reboot of One Piece, The One Piece, with Netflix, perhaps this bizarre anime series is prep for the production house tackling the Straw Hat Pirates' resident reindeer doctor, Tony Tony Chopper.

My Deer Friend Nokotan's Strange Rise To Power

My Deer Friend Nokotan has yet to hit the small screen, though that hasn't stopped it from garnering some serious attention. Creator Oshioshio was astonished to see that the opening theme of the anime's first season has already garnered over one million views. Sung by the anime's cast, "Shikairo Days" ha garnered such success that the creator is beside themselves by simply stating, "Why?"

If this is your first time hearing of the upcoming bizarre anime adaptation, here's an official description for My Deer Friend Nokotan, "Koshi Torako, a high schooler, one day feels something cold hit her face. Looking up, she spots a girl stuck, her antlers tangled in power lines. Helping Shikanoko, antlered and peculiar, turns Torako's life, a model student by appearance only, upside down. Thus begins a tale of a girl (once a delinquent) and another (a deer?), in this Girl Meets Deer adventure!"

Want to keep up to date on all the strange developments in the anime world?