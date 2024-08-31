My Dress-Up Darling Live-Action Series Announced

My Dress-Up Darling is making the jump to live-action next as a new drama series has been announced to be in the works. Shinichi Fukuda’s My Dress-Up Darling has been a hit with Square Enix’s Young Gangan magazine since it made its debut back in 2018, but has grown in popularity basically tenfold thanks to the debut of its highly successful anime adaptation in 2022. This debut season of the anime helped catapult the franchise to new heights of manga sales and recognition, and the last few months especially have seen the franchise heating up in some notable ways as a result.

My Dress-Up Darling has announced that a new live-action series is now in the works for a release on TV in Japan (as part of the Dramaism block on their MBS network) on October 8th. Directed by Koji Shintoku for Kyodo Television, with Satoko Okazaki writing the scripts, Riko Nagase and Kota Nomura will be leading the series as the live-action versions of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo respectively. You can check out the first look at the new My Dress-Up Darling live-action series below.

https://x.com/dramaism_mbs/status/1829278352420811159

What’s Next for My Dress-Up Darling?

Following the end of its first season in 2022, My Dress-Up Darling announced that the anime would be continuing with a new project but it has yet to confirm what form this new project will take. It can either be a new OVA, movie, or even a Season 2 as fans are requesting, but it’s still too early to tell as there are no potential release details either. There’s plenty of time to catch up with the anime’s first season to see what all the buzz is about, however, and you can now find My Dress-Up Darling streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease what goes down in My Dress-Up Darling as such, “Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi–a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he’s gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids–especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa–seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide.”