My Dress-Up Darling Hits New Sales Milestone Ahead of Season 2

My Dress-Up Darling is currently hard at work with a new anime continuation taking the franchise forward, and the manga has hit a major new sales milestone as fans eagerly wait to see what's coming next! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series has already been a notable success in its own right following its debut a few years ago, but things have changed significantly following the release of the anime adaptation. Taking over the world with its first season earlier this Winter, the manga has only grown in popularity among fans since it wrapped up its run a few months back.

The tenth and newest volume of My Dress-Up Darling has hit shelves in Japan this month, and the series has been reaching major new hits thanks to the success of the anime's release. Not only did the series quickly grow in four million more copies in sales during the anime's run (with two million copies being sold even after the anime came to an end), but the newest volume of the series has pushed it to a new level as series creator Shinichi Fukuda announced to fans on Twitter that the series has reached 7.5 million copies in print and digital:

It's no surprise that there are plans to continue the anime considering how well the manga has done in response. It has yet to be revealed when fans will be able to see the new My Dress-Up Darling in action along with whether or not it will be a movie, OVA project, or a full second season, but a continuation is still a pretty big deal. If you wanted to catch up with the series to see what all the buzz is about, you can now find My Dress-Up Darling streaming with Crunchyroll.

They officially describe My Dress-Up Darling as such, "Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

Have you been checking out My Dress-Up Darling's manga at all? What are you hoping to see in the anime's big continuation? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!