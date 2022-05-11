My Dress-Up Darling Sales Are Booming Following Season One's Finale

✖

Sales of My Dress-Up Darling's manga are booming overseas following the end of the first season! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series has already been a notable success in its own right since its initial launch in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine a few years ago, but it's a completely different situation now thanks to the debut of the official anime adaptation for the series earlier this Winter. With the debut run for the anime wrapping up its run as part of the Winter schedule this year, it seems that the manga has been doing better than ever thanks to all of the new eyes on the franchise.

As noted by a new chart put together by analyst @Josu_ke on Twitter, sales of My Dress-Up Darling's manga have been increasing at a booming pace with the anime's debut. The series itself has noted many of the quick milestones it has reached since the first season came to an end, but seeing how it compares to the manga's run before the anime released really puts in perspective just how notable of an adaptation it really was. It's an anime that was such a hit that a second season would likely push the manga's sales to new heights:

My Dress-up Darling

Manga Sales Evolution · Japan



And boom!! The anime this his job wonderfully, doubling the series sales and copies in circulation.

From a quite popular series to a super popular. pic.twitter.com/6FqDIqNIEy — 寿 三井 (@Josu_ke) May 7, 2022

That being said, a second season of My Dress-Up Darling has yet to be announced as of this writing. Given how few volumes of the series there actually are at the moment, maybe it's a matter of needing more material before it can be adapted. Either way, fans will be locked into the second season as soon as it happens. If you wanted to see the anime for yourself in case it get picks up for a second season, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio.

They officially describe My Dress-Up Darling as such, "Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

What do you think? How did you like My Dress-Up Darling's debut anime season? What were some of your favorite moments from its run? Are you hoping to see the series continue with a second season someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!