‘My Hero Academia’ Promises A Massive One For All Reveal

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia, then you know season three is doing some crazy things. Not only did the anime just stage a daring rescue for Bakugo Katsuki, but All Might is facing off with his top foe these days. So, it isn’t surprising to hear that the show is about to drop a bomb about All For One.

Oh, and it will make you tear up. That is a basic guarantee at this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the preview for the new episode of My Hero Academia brings up an intriguing character. Fans are shown an image of a young All Might looking as little as he does in his normal form, but he isn’t alone. The character is joined by a slender woman in costume, and All For One dropped her name not long ago.

Omg Nana…the next two episodes are going to be so ridiculously well made and contain so many awesome scenes…AHHH pic.twitter.com/IrrfeZ7Grn — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) June 8, 2018

Yes, this lady is none other than Nana Shimura. The heroine acted as Yagi Toshinori’s mentor, and she possessed All For One before All Might did. As a close friend to Gran Torino, Nana taught All Might everything he knows, and the Symbol of Peace has credited her with shaping his heroic vision.

Of course, Nana isn’t in the anime anymore, and that is directly because of All For One. In the past, Yagi has hinted Nana died at the hands of an adversary, and anime watchers have put two and two together. If there was someone out there who could beat Nana and her legacy Quirk, it would be All For One. So, fans can only imagine why the lady will be brought up in the anime’s upcoming episode.

SHE’S SO GORGEOUS OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/MGLNAWC10v — ᴋıʀı (@kiriaura) June 12, 2018

Of course, manga readers will know a bit more about Nana and her downfall. Much of the heroine’s past is still a mystery, but a bit was said about her death. In the manga, All For One owned up to his killing of Nana and even told All Might she was “pathetic” in death. Fans are concerned her presence in the anime’s new preview means All Might is about to learn about her tragic fate, and audiences won’t make it through that backstory without shedding some tears.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Will you keep tissues on hand when this new episode goes live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!