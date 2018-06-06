‘My Hero Academia’s Big Baddie Has A Serious Darth Vader Vibe

When it comes to pop culture villains, there are some baddie who simply reign supreme. Thanks to George Lucas, the world got to meet Darth Vader decades ago, and the Sith loyalist remains one of Hollywood’s top baddies to date.

So, are you surprised to see how similar My Hero Academia made its big baddie to the Star Wars legend?

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia, you will know how big its latest episode was. The big update saw All For One make a grand debut as he decimated a swath of Pro Heroes. Not even Best Jeanist and Mt. Lady could hold against the mastermind, and Izuku Midoriya’s squad was rendered paralyzed by the evil aura he emitted.

As All For One faced the screen, fans were struck by how similar he appeared to Darth Vader. Not only does the villain had a distorted voice similar to the Star Wars baddie, but they even rock comparable helmets. However, it looks like All For One tricked out his headgear with some piping and a skull-based designed.

So, really, the gear should give off more of a Death Eater vibe than anything else.

Of course, the comparisons between Darth Vader and All For One get stronger when you consider how injured the My Hero Academia baddie is. Much like Darth Vader, the Quirk-stealing baddie wear his full armor due to his various injuries. The anime teased some of his battle scars in season two, giving fans an idea of how burned and broken All For One has become. However, there is no telling whether the baddie got his scars on Mustafar.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Did you catch this Star Wars connection? What are the chances All For One whips out a lightsaber at some point?