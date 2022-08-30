Venom Artist Tackles My Hero Academia with All Might Sketch

Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia's creator, wears his love of Western comic books on his sleeve with Class 1-A's adventures, as even the latest chapter of the manga had a major antagonist speaking through the mangaka by stating their love of superhero comics. While the Shonen series didn't arrive thanks to North America, comic book artists have taken the opportunity to honor UA Academy's students and the professional crime fighters associated with the prestigious university. Now, the artist behind Venom's recent run has taken an opportunity to give All Might a Western makeover.

All Might has yet to fight against a creature like Marvel's Venombut did have a crossover with Marvel Comics recently thanks in part to the first manga for the Merc With A Mouth, Deadpool. Deadpool: Samurai saw Wade Wilson teaming up with All Might directly to fight against the Mad Titan Thanos, giving us a Marvel Shonen crossover that is unlike anything we've seen before. There hasn't been an official crossover between Class 1-A and teams like the Avengers or the X-Men, but thanks to the latest crossover with Deadpool, anything could happen when it comes to these two universes intersecting.

Ryan Stegman, an artist behind the likes of Venom and Scarlet Spider, took the opportunity to share a new take on My Hero Academia's biggest "Symbol of Peace" via his Official Twitter Account, taking us back to the days when Toshinori Yagi was the number one hero of Hero Society:

My Hero Academia will bring back its anime series this October via the sixth season adapting the story of the War Arc. With season five of the anime setting the stage for a massive battle between the students of UA Academy and the villainous organization run by Shigaraki and company, Paranormal Liberation Front, the fruits of the television show's labor will come to bare this fall and rest assured, no one is safe in this battle for the future of Hero Society.

