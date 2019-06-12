My Hero Academia Shares All Might’s Most Cleverly Named Attack Yet

My Hero Academia is the kind of superhero fans would ask to help them move houses. There is no doubt the hero would use a good smash to clean out a living room, and All Might is nice enough to do the deed. This has made the guy a popular fan-favorite and it seems netizens are flocking to the pro for yet another reason.

As it turns out, All Might has got a knack for pun-filled names, and his most recent attack proved as much.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter of its Vigilantes spin-off, and it was there fans saw All Might head to battle. The pro hero showed up to help rescues tens of thousands of civilians from a proto Nomu, but the creature did not go out quietly. After being taken down, the monster tried to launch a suicide bombing with hundreds of drone bombs, but All Might stopped it.

How, you might ask? Well, he used a solid Nebraska Smash, and the technique made an actual tornado from its wind shear alone.

Yes, that’s right. All Might named his tornado technique after Nebraska, and anyone who known about the Tornado Alley in the United States will get the clever reference.

After all, Nebraska is part of Tornado Alley. The state is included in the area with others like Oklahoma, Kansas, and even parts of Texas. On average, Nebraska is known for having tornadoes in the summer season, and it has an average of 57 per year. Clearly, All Might could be responsible for a few weaker ones when he visits to take down villains, but the hero knows how to control the disaster he wields. As for Nebraska’s naturally occurring tornadoes — well, the same cannot be said.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.