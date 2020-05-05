All Might's Best Quotes to Keep You Motivated

The "Superman" of the My Hero Academia universe is definitely All Might and during his time as the "Symbol of Peace", and even after, the wielder of the Quirk of One For All has a number of one liners throughout his career that have spread the message of hope across the world. All Might, since the beginning of the series, may have lost a majority of his strength that made him the number one hero, but that hasn't stopped his personality and inner strength from shining through and inspiring a new generation of heroes from rising up the ladder!

Toshinori Yagi has shown his strength in character time and time again, and certainly, his presence is one that helped the anime franchise become such a hit with fans!