All Might's Best Quotes to Keep You Motivated

By Evan Valentine

The "Superman" of the My Hero Academia universe is definitely All Might and during his time as the "Symbol of Peace", and even after, the wielder of the Quirk of One For All has a number of one liners throughout his career that have spread the message of hope across the world. All Might, since the beginning of the series, may have lost a majority of his strength that made him the number one hero, but that hasn't stopped his personality and inner strength from shining through and inspiring a new generation of heroes from rising up the ladder!

Toshinori Yagi has shown his strength in character time and time again, and certainly, his presence is one that helped the anime franchise become such a hit with fans!

“It Is Fine Now. Why? Because I Am Here!”

All Might 1
(Photo: Studio Bones)

"Whether You Win Or Lose, Looking Back And Learning From The Experience Is A Part Of Life!"

All Might 2
(Photo: Studio Bones)

"I Smile To Show The Pressure Of Heroes And To Trick The Fear Inside Of Me."

All Might 3
(Photo: Studio Bones)

"The Most Inflated Egos Are Often The Most Fragile."

All Might 4
(Photo: Studio Bones)

“If You Feel Yourself Hitting Up Against Your Limit, Remember For What Cause You Clench Your Fists!"

All Might 5
(Photo: Studio Bones)

You Are On Your Own Path Toward Greatness. As Your Teacher, I Must Walk Beside You!”

All Might 6
(Photo: Studio Bones)

"I Must Do This! Why? Because I Am The Symbol Of Peace!"

