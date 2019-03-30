This Genderbent ‘My Hero Academia’ All Might Cosplay Goes Plus Ultra

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is full of such strong character design that fans have been able to bring them to life with amazing results. This goes even further for the series’ Number 1 Hero, All Might. All Might’s a larger than life character that when cosplay artists take a crack at the hero, it begets a larger than life portrayal.

That same larger than life portrayal comes through no matter the gender, and a recent cosplay artist proved just that with a Plus Ultra genderbent take on All Might. You can check it out below.

As shared by Shonen Jump’s official Twitter account (which unfortunately does not credit the artist), one artist had put a Plus Ultra spin on All Might during the recent Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo convention. This genderbent take on the famous hero’s costume trades the full body suit for a skirt, and a more open chest covering.

Given All Might’s influences from American comics in his outfit, this skirt combo does seem like it takes some American comics cues for a female take on the famous costume. But regardless of gender, All Might’s hair is still an impressive work. Any artist that manages to nail the hair in real life truly goes Plus Ultra.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next. My Hero Academia will also be releasing a second movie later this October in Japan.

