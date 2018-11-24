‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Shares Chibi Hero Sketches

The creator of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi, recently celebrated his birthday, and tons of fans sent the creator messages of encouragement. As a response, he shared a brief message with some chibi hero drawings!

You can check out the cute little characters below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

誕生日祝って下さった皆様ありがとうございました！応援嬉しいです！これからもデクたちをよろしくお願い致します！

Thank you so much for your messages!They all made me happy!

I do appreciate for your support for Deku and his mates. I wish you keep cheering them!!Thank you again! pic.twitter.com/zG9MWfRk7G — 堀越耕平 (@horikoshiko) November 20, 2018

The message was partly in Japanese and partly in English. “Thank you so much for your messages!They all made me happy!

I do appreciate for your support for Deku and his mates,” the English portion notes. “I wish you keep cheering them!!Thank you again!”

Horikoshi only rarely tweets, so the response to the birthday wishes wasn’t exactly expected. One of those birthday wishes included a special hand-drawn animation from one fan. The sketch included with the response features a tiny Deku, All Might, and Uravity. You can tell they’re all excited, because Deku has tears in his eyes and Uravity is floating.

What do you think of the adorable little sketch? Are you a fan of tiny Deku? Let us know in the comments!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has superpowers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.